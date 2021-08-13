Wyoming Man Dies From Injuries Suffered In Yard Fire

An 84-year old Rock Springs man is dead from injuries he received in a Thursday afternoon yard fire.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, police and Rock Springs firefighters were called to a residence in the 1700 Block of Swanson Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

An 84-year-old man was rushed to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, where he died from injuries sustained in the blaze.

Investigators think the fire was accidental, but the incident remains under investigation by the Rock Springs Fire Department, Rock Springs Police Department, and the Wyoming Fire Marshall's Office.

