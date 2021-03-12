Wyoming Man Dies After Being Ejected From Car During High-Speed Chase

A high-speed chase involving a suspect in a recent domestic violence incident ended in a deadly head-on collision north of Cheyenne Friday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it all started around 3:20 p.m. when a trooper tried to pull the suspect over near milepost 7 on Interstate 25 and he took off.

"The driver drove north on I-25 at excessive speed, failing to stop," said Beck. "Several miles north of Cheyenne, the fleeing driver drove into the opposite lanes of travel colliding with a southbound commercial tractor-trailer."

Beck says the suspect, whose identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was ejected and died at the scene. Fortunately, the semi driver was not injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.