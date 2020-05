Wyoming Legion Baseball Scoreboard: May 20-25, 2020

The American Legion baseball regular season begins this week after the COVID-19 shutdown was lifted earlier this month.

Teams began practicing on May 4, and Wyoming Legion Baseball State Chairman Cody Beers gave the go-ahead for games on May 15.

With teams having to revise their schedule, here’s what we have for this week. WyoPreps will update the schedule once we receive more information from the coaches and programs around the state. All games in the Gillette tournament or the triangular in Cheyenne are non-conference. The Spring Classic Tournament in Gillette has an updated schedule.

If you have an update or see a game missing, let WyoPreps know by emailing david@wyopreps.com.

Wednesday, May 20:

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 11 Casper Oilers 0, 7 inns. (9-inning game) - Nico Vite, Colter McAnelly, Dominic Lopez = 6 hits and 6 RBI's for Cheyenne

Final Score: Lovell 8 Powell 3 - Exhibition (not an official game)

Thursday, May 21:

No games scheduled

Friday, May 22:

Final Score: Gillette 11 Evanston 3 (Spring Classic Tournament)

Saturday, May 23:

Jackson at East Idaho Rockies (Rexburg, ID) - Canceled due to weather; Make-up TBD

Evanston vs. Casper, 12 p.m. (Gillette Spring Classic Tournament)

Casper Crush at Cheyenne Hawks, 12:30 p.m.

Casper vs. Cheyenne Post Six, 2:30 p.m. (Gillette Spring Classic Tournament)

Casper Crush vs. Gillette Rustlers, 3 p.m (in Cheyenne)

Cheyenne Post Six vs. Sheridan, 5 p.m. (Gillette Spring Classic Tournament)

Gillette Rustlers at Cheyenne Hawks, 5:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Gillette, 7:30 p.m. (Gillette Spring Classic Tournament)

Sunday, May 24:

Cheyenne Post Six vs. Evanston, 9:30 a.m. (Gillette Spring Classic Tournament)

Gillette Rustlers at Cheyenne Hawks, 10 a.m.

Sheridan vs. Evanston, 12 p.m. (Gillette Spring Classic Tournament)

Gillette Rustlers vs. Casper Crush, 12:30 p.m. (in Cheyenne)

Sheridan vs. Casper, 2:30 p.m. (Gillette Spring Classic Tournament)

Casper Crush at Cheyenne Hawks, 3 p.m.

Casper at Gillette, 5 p.m. (Gillette Spring Classic Tournament)

Cheyenne Post Six at Gillette, 7:30 p.m. (Gillette Spring Classic Tournament)

Monday, May 25:

No. 3 Seed vs. No. 4 Seed, 10 a.m. (Gillette Spring Classic Tournament)

No. 1 Seed vs. No. 2 Seed, 12:30 p.m. - Championship (Gillette Spring Classic Tournament)

Jackson at Idaho Falls Tigers (ID), 3 p.m.