Tournament play in any sport can be an exhilarating experience or one of disappointment. The Cheyenne Post 6 played a strong game on Thursday night in Gillette at the AA Northwest Regional Legion Baseball Tournament but fell short 3-2 to the defending national champion Idaho Falls Bandits.

The Sixers had a 2-0 lead thanks to a couple of runs in the 2nd inning. Julian Romero scored on an error after a hit from Dom Lopez and then Lopez scored on a single from Wyatt Haught. But Idaho Falls pitcher Merit Jones was just outstanding with 11 strikeouts and homered in the contest.

Post 6 is 65-11 on the year and will play Yakima, Washington in a loser-out game at 10:30 Friday morning. Idaho Falls is still on the winners' bracket and will meet the Billings Royals at 7 p.m. at Hladky Stadium in Gillette

