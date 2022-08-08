Casper Drillers Go 1-2 at Legion Regional in Vernal

The Casper Drillers earned a bid to the American Legion "A" Northwest Regional in Vernal Utah but were eliminated on Sunday with a loss to Redmond, Oregon. Casper started the tournament on the right foot with an 8-5 win over Millville, Utah on Friday thanks to 3 hits from Brett Gifford. The Drillers pounded out 13 hots and scored 4 times in the 6th and 3 more in the 7th. Pitcher Trig Berens went 6 innings, giving up 5 runs and 7 hits while striking out 7.

Casper met Rupert, Idaho in a winner's bracket game on Saturday with Rupert coming away with an 11-4 win. Saxton Smith drove in 2 runs and Brett Gifford homered but that was not nearly enough. Rupert recorded 18 hits in the game with Smith giving up 7 runs and striking out 5 on the mound.

In a loser out game on Sunday, Casper dropped a 10-1 decision to Redmond, Oregon. Gifford, Jack Nicholls and Konner Barthlama had 2 hits apiece but Redmond scored the first four runs of the game and never looked back. Redmond had 11 hits in the game and stole 6 bases. The Drillers finish the season with a record of 38-17-1.

