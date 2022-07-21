The 2022 Class ‘B’ American Legion Baseball State Championship Tournament is in Powell starting on Thursday and going through Monday.

These teams are either the second or third tier in programs around the state. The players are 17 years old and younger.

Eight teams are part of a double-elimination bracket. All games are seven innings in length. The tournament is being played at Powell’s Legion Baseball Field.

July 21, 2022

Final Score: Game 1: Gillette 11 Green River 1 - Rustlers scored 5 in the 3rd & 4th innings to pull away from a 1-1 game. Foss & Evenson had 2 hits & 3 RBIs apiece.

Final Score: Game 2: Casper Wildcatters 8 Lovell 2 - after a 1-0 lead, 4 runs in the 4th push the Wildcatters to the win. Hagar had 1 hit & 2 RBIs. Phillips added 2 hits & 1 RBI for Casper.

Final Score: Game 3: Sheridan 13 Rock Springs 2 - Sheridan scored 5 runs in the 1st and never trailed. Hamrick had 4 hits & 2 RBIs, while Taylor added 2 hits & 5 RBIs.

Game 4: Cheyenne vs. Powell, 7 p.m.

July 22, 2022

Game 5: Green River vs. Lovell, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne-Powell loser, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Gillette vs. Casper, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Sheridan vs. Cheyenne-Powell winner, 7 p.m.

July 23, 2022

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 10 a.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 1 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m.

July 24, 2022

Game 13: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11, 11 a.m.

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 2 p.m. [CHAMPIONSHIP GAME]

July 25, 2022

Game 15: (If necessary): Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 14 (if first loss), 11 a.m.