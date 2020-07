Wyoming Legion Baseball Scoreboard: June 29 – July 5, 2020

This 2020 Wyoming Department of American Legion Baseball season moves into its third month of the season this week.

Week 7 of action on the calendar features tournaments in Cheyenne, Gillette, and Jackson. Other teams are sticking to opponents within the state or their region. The conference action is in ‘A’ only during this week’s slate.

These are the games on the schedule for this week:

Monday, June 29:

Final Score: Sheridan 13 Premier West (CO) 3

Final Score: Premier West (CO) 5 Sheridan 4

Tuesday, June 30:

Final Score: Laramie 13 Rock Springs 2 - Medina 3 hits and 2 RBI's

Final Score: Laramie 11 Rock Springs 0 - Oppie & Chamberlain combine on a 2-hit shutout. (Games were delayed by 1 hour - Sand Puppies delayed by a wreck on I-80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie)

Final Score: Sheridan 14 Casper Oilers 4

Final Score: Sheridan 4 Casper Oilers 1

Final Score: Cody 10 Riverton 1 – conference game - Cubs with an 8-run 4th inning; Grenz brothers total 7 hits (3-2B) and 4 RBI's.

Final Score: Cody 11 Riverton 2 – conference game - Blatt and Engdahl with 2 hits & 2 RBI's each; Blatt hit a home run.

Final Score: Gillette Rustlers 9 Douglas 8 – conference game - Sturdevant's RBI-1B provides the walk-off win.

Final Score: Gillette Rustlers 5 Douglas 4 – conference game - Schilling with the GW RBI-2B for the Rustlers' second walk-off win of the night.

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 7 Wheatland 2 – conference game - Carda & Romero combine on a No-hitter.

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 13 Wheatland 12 – conference games - Williams with the GW RBI-single for the Hawks.

Wednesday, July 1:

Final Score: Miles City, MT 10 Gillette Rustlers 2

Final Score: Miles City, MT 19 Gillette Rustlers 1

Final Score: Lovell 7 Powell 4 – conference game - Mustangs rally with a 5-run 7th inning for the victory.

Final Score: Powell 17 Lovell 3 – conference game - Pioneers explode for 12 runs in the 1st inning. Brock Johnson with 2 hits (2B) & 3 RBI's.

Final Score: Torrington 16 Wheatland 15 (9 inns.) – conference game - Tigers win on a bases-loaded walk.

Final Score: Torrington 10 Wheatland 0 – conference game - Riley tosses a 1-hit shutout with 10K's and 1 walk; Tigers broke it open with 9 runs in the 4th.

Thursday, July 2:

Final Score: Laramie 11 NOCO Roughnecks Silver (CO) 1 (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne) - Dodd 2 hits (2B) & 4 RBI's

Final Score: Madison Bobcats (Rexburg, ID) 8 Evanston 0 (Teton Classic in Jackson)

Final Score: Gillette Riders 5 Missoula, MT Mavericks 4 (Firecracker Tour. in Rapid City, SD) - winning run scored on a passed ball in the 7th.

Final Score: Evanston 4 Idaho Falls, ID Tigers 3 [8 inns.] (Teton Classic in Jackson) - Allred with the game-winning, walk-off RBI-single for the Outlaws.

Final Score: Casper Oilers 8 Pro Swing (CO) 5 (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

Final Score: Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls, ID) 3 Rock Springs 2 (Teton Classic in Jackson)

Final Score: Casper Oilers 15 Cheyenne Hawks 7 (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 14 Greeley GOJO’s (CO) 4 (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

Final Score: Idaho Falls, ID Bandits 8 Cheyenne Post Six 1 (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne) - defending Am. Legion Champs beat the Sixer on their home turf.

Final Score: Jefferson Academy (CO) 8 Cheyenne Hawks 3 (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

Final Score: Lone Peak, UT 5 Jackson 4 (Teton Classic)

Final Score: Sheridan 5 Cody 4

Final Score: Cody 4 Sheridan 3

Final Score: Rapid City, SD Post 320 Stars 12 Casper Crush 7 (9-inn. game)

Final Score: Green River 7 Riverton 3 – conference game

Final Score: Green River 17 Riverton 7 – conference game

Friday, July 3:

Final Score: Fort Morgan 15 Rock Springs 9 (Teton Classic in Jackson)

Final Score: Jefferson Academy (CO) 15 Casper Oilers 5 (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

Final Score: Rocky Mountain (CO) 5 Gillette Riders 4 (Firecracker Tour. in Rapid City)

Final Score: Laramie 13 Pro Swing (CO) 1 (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

Final Score: Gillette Riders 9 Sterling, CO Tigers 8 (Firecracker Tour. in Rapid City)

Final Score: Evanston 16 Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls, ID) 3 (Teton Classic in Jackson)

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 3 Parker, CO Lightning 1 (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 10 Pro Swing (CO) 5 (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

Final Score: Sheridan 2 Billings, MT Scarlets 1

Final Score: Sheridan 9 Billings, MT Scarlets 6

Final Score: Gillette Rustlers 10 Billings, MT Halos 5 (Hargens/Leisy “A” Tournament in Gillette)

Final Score: Madison Bobcats (Rexburg, ID)1 Rock Springs 0 (Teton Classic in Jackson)

Final Score: Cheyenne Post Six 10 NOCO Storm (CO) 0 (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

Final Score: Laramie 9 Cheyenne Hawks 0 (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

Premier West (CO) at Gillette Rustlers, 7:30 p.m. (Hargens/Leisy “A” Tournament)

Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls, ID) at Jackson, 8:15 p.m. (Teton Classic)

Saturday, July 4:

Rock Springs vs. Idaho Falls, ID Tigers, 9 a.m. (Teton Classic in Jackson)

Fort Morgan, CO at Jackson, 11:15 a.m. (Teton Classic)

Laramie vs. Jefferson Academy (CO), 11:30 a.m. (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

Casper Oilers vs. Laramie, 2 p.m. (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

Evanston vs. Lone Peak, UT, 3:45 p.m. (Teton Classic in Jackson) - Mylocalradio.com Listen Live

Casper Oilers vs. NoCo Roughnecks Silvers, 4:30 p.m. (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

Gillette Riders vs. Premier West (CO), 5 p.m. (Firecracker Tour. in Rapid City) - KIML Listen Live

NoCo Roughnecks Black (CO) at Cheyenne Post Six, 7 p.m. (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

NoCo Roughnecks Silver at Cheyenne Hawks, 7 p.m. (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

Gillette Riders at Rapid City, SD Post 22 Hardhats, 7:30 p.m. (Firecracker Tour. in Rapid City) - KIML Listen Live

Colorado Ducks at Gillette Rustlers, 7:30 p.m. (Hargens/Leisy “A” Tournament)

Sunday, July 5:

Casper Oilers vs. TBD (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

Cheyenne Post Six vs. TBD (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

Cheyenne Hawks vs. TBD (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

Gillette Riders vs. TBD (Firecracker Tour. in Rapid City) - KIML Listen Live

Laramie vs. TBD (Post 6 Firecracker in Cheyenne)

Evanston at Jackson, 11:15 a.m. (Teton Classic) - Mylocalradio.com Listen Live

Rock Springs at Jackson, 1:30 p.m. (Teton Classic)

Douglas at Wheatland, 4 & 6 p.m.

Rapid City, SD Post 22 Bullets at Gillette Rustlers, 5 p.m. (Hargens/Leisy “A” Tournament)

Sheridan Jets at Gillette Rustlers, 7:30 p.m. (Hargens/Leisy “A” Tournament)