Wyoming Lawmakers to Hold 2 Swearing-in Ceremonies

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Legislative leaders in Wyoming have decided to hold two swearing-in ceremonies — one that will follow public health orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and one that won't.

The Legislature's Management Council met Tuesday to set a timeline for the 2021 session, which is being delayed until the spring because of the pandemic. However, lawmakers must meet on Jan. 12 to be sworn in and hear the governor's State of the State address.

An initial plan for the day “strongly recommended” lawmakers follow public health orders. After one lawmaker suggested they be required to follow health mandates, they voted to hold two ceremonies.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved