Wyoming Lawmakers Advance Voter ID Bill Despite Fraud Doubts

CHEYENNE (AP) — A Wyoming legislative committee has advanced legislation to require voters to present identification at the polls despite some who question whether the bill is necessary.

The measure cleared the House Corporations Committee 6-3 Wednesday.

No committee members or those who testified on the bill say voter fraud is a problem in Wyoming.

Rather, they say the bill is needed to prevent any future problems and boost confidence in elections.

Others counter that the bill promotes a false narrative that elections aren't secure.

The bill is cosponsored by almost two-thirds of the entire Legislature, making it likely to eventually pass.

