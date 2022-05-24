Wyoming Law Enforcement Remind Drivers to ‘Click It or Ticket’

More than 39 million Americans are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, and Wyoming law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to "Click It or Ticket."

"So far this year, 81% of fatal crashes have been with a motorist not wearing a seat belt,” said Wyoming Highway Patrol Interim Administrator Lt. Col. Shannon Ratliff.

“I wish a ticket could change this high percentage and be the only consequence," Ratliff added. "Unfortunately, what we’re talking about is risking your life or the lives of your passengers when you or your passengers choose not to wear a safety belt."

Ratliff says the Click It or Ticket campaign, which kicked off May 23 and runs through June 5, isn’t about citations, it’s about saving lives.

"Taking a few seconds to buckle up could be the difference between life and death," he said.

According to the patrol, 44 unbuckled people were killed in traffic crashes in Wyoming in 2020, and seat belt usage was only 82.5%.

Nationally, 10,893 unbuckled people were killed in crashes in 2020.

