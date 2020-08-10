Wyoming Landowners Appeal Coal Mine Permit

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A landowners organization in Wyoming has filed an appeal last week challenging a decision by environmental regulators to grant a mining permit to a coal technology firm.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that the Powder River Basin Resource Council submitted the appeal to the state’s Environmental Quality Council, petitioning for a hearing after Ramaco Carbon was given approval to dig for coal at a former mine near Sheridan.

The group claims the submitted mining permit application fails to comply with requirements under state law. The department is reviewing the appeal.

Department spokesman Keith Guille declined to comment further.