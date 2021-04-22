Wyoming Joins 10-State Lawsuit Against Biden Over Climate EO

Wyoming has joined Louisiana and 8 other states in a lawsuit against an executive order President Biden signed in January to help address climate change.

One contention of the lawsuit is that the order requires federal agencies to include in their decision making the social cost of different greenhouse gases.

"The “social cost of carbon” (SCC), “social cost of nitrous oxide” (SCN), and “social cost of methane” (SCM) are estimates of the monetized damages associated with incremental increases in greenhouse gas emissions."

The lawsuit alleges that because federal agencies will have to consider these social costs when making decisions, the executive order will financially hurt many different industries throughout the 10 different states.

It also alleges that the order itself is illegal because it did not follow the proper notice and comment as required by the Administrative Procedure Act.

Governor Mark Gordon said:

“This Executive Order improperly changes how decisions are made by applying a selective and highly biased feel-good rationale that has the potential to significantly harm industries critical to the nation’s and my state’s livelihood. Arbitrarily justifying any decision to fit political circumstances, including decisions that could be devastating to Wyoming’s energy sector, is not only bad policy, but is unwise.”

In addition to Louisiana and Wyoming, the following states joined in the lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Dakota, Texas and West Virginia.

A copy of the lawsuit may be found here.