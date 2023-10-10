Wyoming-Colorado Collab Working Towards Climate Resiliency Through Tech Earns Finalist Spot in National Science Competition

The CO-WY engine is one of the 16 finalists in the first-ever National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engines Competition, which will award up to $160 million in funding over the next 10 years.

The competition's goal is to spur economic growth in regions that have not fully participated in the technology boom of the past few decades.

In line with the competition's mission, the collaboration between Wyoming and Colorado hopes to diversify the region's workforce and increase business and research in the area.

Gordon believes the pathway to a prosperous global future will be paved with adequate, affordable energy and commitment ot a healthy environment.

Gordon said, “Wyoming understands the urgency of addressing climate challenges. Our unequaled leadership in innovating and developing needed technologies supports Wyoming’s all-of-the-above energy strategy. This approach will grow our economy, develop our workforce and support thriving communities.”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said he is thrilled to partner with Wyoming on the plan as Colorado leads the country on environmental tech to address climate challenges. "This funding will grow the work of our universities and federal labs while creating more jobs.”

The CO-WY engine is spearheaded by Innosphere Ventures -- known for devloping and commercializing climate-resilient and sustainable technologies. These technologies are expected to have direct applications to water resource management, agriculture technology, and extreme weather, including wildfires and flooding.

The collab is engaging several reserach universities including the University of Wyoming.

Among the initiatives being explored by Wyoming and Colorado, the Wyoming Business Council, Wyoming Venture Capital, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, and Colorado’s Venture Capital Authority are assessing the possibility of a venture capital fund or funds that will invest in startups commercializing technologies that emerge from the CO-WY Engine.