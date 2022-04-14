The Beautiful Mountains Of Wyoming The Focus Of Intense Video

Wyoming's backcountry is absolutely beautiful and extremely dangerous. Adventurous folks from all over the country come here every year just to push their limits and take on the mountains.

Snowboarding, Skiing, Snowmobiling, Snowshoeing, Dog Sledding are all a few of the options for winter sports. If you're an adrenaline junky, finding the highest mountain around, getting to the top and snowboarding down can give you one of the biggest highs.

Luckily for those winter action-sport lovers, Wyoming has great options. A snowboarding podcast based out of West Valley City, Utah called The Bomb Hole, had a chance in March to check out some of what Wyoming has to offer. From the looks of their video, Wyoming didn't let them down.

The Bomb Hole gang have a video series they've been doing called 'Over Yonder' on their YouTube channel. In the series, that began at the beginning of 2022, they've been travelling around and heading into the backcountry of different states. In episode 2, they took an avalanche course then headed to Idaho to do some snowboarding and filming.

In the 4th episode of 'Over Yonder' the guys loaded up their snow machines and pointed their trucks to the mountains of Wyoming to head out and get some extreme snow action and amazing footage. Over the course of a week, they were able to accomplish what they set out to do.

Luckily they took the Avalanche course, because when they visited the Wyoming backcountry, an avalanche was triggered by a snowboarder coming down a gnarly mountain. Luck was with them as they didn't have to use any of their newly found training and no one was hurt or lost. The footage though is absolutely incredible.

Not only were they snowboarding in some crazy areas, they're snowmobiles were wide open the entire trip.

Hats off to this group for getting out and pushing the limits.

