Wyoming Highway Patrol Still Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run

A hit-and-run accident that took the life of a 32-year-old Cheyenne man is still under investigation by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says Anthony Scott Moudy was struck and killed on the Interstate 25 off-ramp to U.S. 85 north of Cheyenne sometime between 9 and 9:10 p.m. on May 6, but they "still don't have any vehicle or suspects."

"There's a lot of hypotheticals out there," he said. "It could have been a semi truck where the driver didn't noticed that he had clipped a pedestrian, I don't know."

Beck says Moudy had been "drifting around different places in Cheyenne" prior to the crash, but they "don't really know why he was up in that area."

"Any information that we can obtain from the public would be helpful," he said. "We're just trying to get some closure for the family."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Trooper Cross at (307) 777-4321.