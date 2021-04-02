Cheyenne Man Bound Over in Fatal Hit-&-Run Crash

A 32-year-old Cheyenne man has been bound over to Laramie County District Court on charges related to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 38-year-old Cheyenne woman.

Kyle Ziemer is charged with aggravated homicide by vehicle: DUI and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.

Police say Ziemer was driving under the influence of alcohol on March 24 when he swerved into the median near the intersection of Nationway and Hot Springs Avenue and hit Andrea Martinez, who was walking on the pavement part of the median.

Ziemer failed to stop, but witnesses followed him to his home at 4015 E. Ninth Street and he was subsequently arrested.

Martinez was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Police say they told Ziemer about Martinez's passing at the jail, and when he was asked if he was feeling depressed during the booking process, he told staff, "Yeah, I just killed somebody."

Ziemer remains jailed on a $20,000 cash bond. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.