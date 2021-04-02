Cheyenne Man Bound Over in Fatal Hit-&-Run Crash

Laramie County Sheriff's Office

A 32-year-old Cheyenne man has been bound over to Laramie County District Court on charges related to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 38-year-old Cheyenne woman.

Kyle Ziemer is charged with aggravated homicide by vehicle: DUI and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.

Police say Ziemer was driving under the influence of alcohol on March 24 when he swerved into the median near the intersection of Nationway and Hot Springs Avenue and hit Andrea Martinez, who was walking on the pavement part of the median.

Ziemer failed to stop, but witnesses followed him to his home at 4015 E. Ninth Street and he was subsequently arrested.

Martinez was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Police say they told Ziemer about Martinez's passing at the jail, and when he was asked if he was feeling depressed during the booking process, he told staff, "Yeah, I just killed somebody."

Ziemer remains jailed on a $20,000 cash bond. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Cheyenne

Cheyenne, like any city, is made up of many different neighborhoods. While none of them are as famous as SoHo in New York City or Five Points in Denver, Wyoming's capital city has about 20 neighborhoods that its nearly 65 thousand residents live in.

Neighborhood Scout scoured the information on the Chey-town neighborhoods that make up the 32.37 square miles of the city to find where the most expensive places are to live. We're talking about real estate here, not the price of milk or anything. That kind of stuff is pretty uniform across the city.

Filed Under: aggravated vehicular homicide, Andrea Martinez, bound over, cheyenne police department, crime, dui, fatal hit-and-run, Kyle Ziemer, Laramie County District Court, Nationway, preliminary hearing
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top