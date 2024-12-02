Wyoming Highway Patrol Pooh-Poohs Red & Blue Christmas Lights on your Car
As the holiday season approaches, the Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind you of a state statute.
W.S. 31-5-928 - Except as required in W.S. 31-5-929 and this section, no person shall drive or move any vehicle or equipment upon any highway with any lamp or device thereon capable of displaying a red or blue light visible from directly in front of the center thereof.
"So while this might look cool and be festive, we would to remind you that it is illegal. Please remember to stay safe when celebrating this season!" wrote the agency in a Facebook statement.
