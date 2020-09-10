Wyoming Highway Patrol SUV Hit Near Alcova While Working Scene
A Wyoming Highway Patrol vehicle sustained significant damage while first responders worked the scene of a vehicle fire near on Wyoming 220 near Lakeshore Drive on Wednesdsay.
Authorities say a semi driver failed to yield to emergency vehicles working the scene.
The Natrona County Fire District said on Facebook that no one was hurt.
"This could have been a very significant accident for law enforcement, first responders and civilians on scene," the fire district said. "Let's ALL make it home safely."
