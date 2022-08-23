Wyoming High School Volleyball Scoreboard: Aug. 25-27, 2022

The prep volleyball season in Wyoming debuts this weekend with several matches and tournaments around the state.

Wyoming high school teams will take part in big tournaments at Cheyenne, Cokeville, Cowley, Douglas, Lingle, and Riverton.

The schedule for Week 1 is below. All schedules are subject to change. For any updates, please reach out to david@wyopreps.com.

Thursday, Aug. 25:

Interclass

3A Thermopolis at 2A Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Out-of-State Opponent

Rich, UT at 2A Kemmerer, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26:

Class 1A

Encampment at H.E.M., 5 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

1A Little Snake River at Rangely, CO, 2 p.m.

Tournaments

Cheyenne Invitational

3A Rawlins at 4A Cheyenne East, 11 a.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 11 a.m.

Laramie vs. Rock Springs, 12:30 p.m. (at East HS)

Campbell County vs. Natrona County, 12:30 p.m. (at Central HS)

Laramie vs. Kelly Walsh, 2 p.m. (at East HS)

Campbell County vs. Thunder Basin, 2 p.m. (at Central HS)

Rock Springs at Cheyenne East, 3:30 p.m.

Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 3:30 p.m.

3A Rawlins at 4A Cheyenne South, 3:30 p.m.

Campbell County vs. Rock Springs, 5 p.m. (at East HS)

Natrona County vs. Thunder Basin, 5 p.m. (at Central HS)

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, 5 p.m.

Cokeville Invitational

3A Mountain View vs. Bear Lake, ID, 9 a.m.

4A Star Valley vs. Rich, UT, 9 a.m.

4A Evanston vs. Grace, ID, 9 a.m.

4A Green River at 1A Cokeville, 11:30 a.m.

1A Riverside vs. West Side, ID, 11:30 a.m.

3A Lyman vs. Preston, ID, 11:30 a.m.

4A Green River vs. Bear Lake, ID, 2 p.m.

1A Riverside vs. Rich, UT, 2 p.m.

3A Lyman vs. Grace, ID, 2 p.m.

3A Mountain View at 1A Cokeville, 4:30 p.m.

4A Star Valley vs. West Side, ID, 4:30 p.m.

4A Evanston vs. Preston, ID, 4:30 p.m.

3A Mountain View vs. 4A Green River, 7 p.m.

4A Star Valley vs. 1A Riverside, 7 p.m.

4A Evanston vs. 3A Lyman, 7 p.m.

Bear Lake, ID at 1A Cokeville, 9:30 p.m.

Dogger Invitational in Lingle (rolling times in High School & Middle School Gyms)

2A Lingle-Ft. Laramie vs. 1A Upton, 9 a.m.

Lusk vs. Sundance, 9 a.m.

2A Pine Bluffs vs. 1A Kaycee

Rock River vs. Hulett

Lingle-Ft. Laramie vs. Sundance

2A Lusk vs. 1A Upton

2A Pine Bluffs vs. 1A Hulett

Rock River vs. Kaycee

2A Lingle-Ft. Laramie vs. 1A Kaycee

2A Lusk vs. 1A Hulett

2A Pine Bluffs vs. 1A Upton

1A Rock River vs. 2A Sundance

2A Lingle-Ft. Laramie vs. 1A Hulett

2A Lusk vs. 1A Kaycee

Pine Bluffs vs. Sundance

Rock River vs. Upton

Douglas Bearcat Invitational in Douglas

Waiting for the schedule…

North Big Horn County Volleyball Tournament in Cowley (rolling start times after first matches)

1A Burlington at 2A Rocky Mountain, noon (Main Gym)

2A Tongue River at Rocky Mountain JV, noon (Aux Gym)

Burlington vs. Meeteetse (Main Gym)

2A Greybull vs. 3A Lovell (Aux Gym)

1A Meeteetse vs. Lovell JV (Main Gym)

2A Tongue River vs. 3A Lovell (Aux Gym)

Lovell JV at Rocky Mountain (Main Gym)

2A Greybull at Rocky Mountain JV (Aux Gym)

1A Meeteetse at 2A Rocky Mountain (Main Gym)

3A Lovell at Rocky Mountain JV (Aux Gym)

1A Burlington vs. Lovell JV (Main Gym)

Tongue River vs. Greybull (Aux Gym)

Riverton Invitational (at High School & Middle School) [rolling times after first matches]

Wind River vs. Kemmerer, noon (RHS)

2A Shoshoni vs. 1A Saratoga, noon (RMS)

4A Sheridan vs. 3A Powell (RHS)

3A Lander vs. 1A Saratoga (RMS)

Wind River vs. Wyoming Indian (RHS)

4A Cody vs. 3A Pinedale (RMS)

Cody at Riverton (RHS)

2A Big Piney vs. 3A Lander (RMS)

Pinedale vs. Powell (RHS)

Shoshoni vs. Kemmerer (RMS)

Wyoming Indian vs. Kemmerer (RHS)

Cody vs. Sheridan (RMS)

2A Wind River at 4A Riverton (RHS)

2A Big Piney vs. 1A Saratoga (RMS)

Saturday, Aug. 27:

Class 1A

Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont, 2 p.m. (conference match)

Tournaments

Cheyenne Invitational

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, 9 a.m.

3A Rawlins at Cheyenne Central, 9 a.m.

Natrona County at Cheyenne South, 9 a.m.

Campbell County vs. Kelly Walsh, 10:30 a.m. (at East HS)

3A Rawlins vs. 4A Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m. (at Central HS)

Laramie vs. Natrona County, 10:30 a.m. (at South HS)

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne East, noon

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central, noon

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, noon

4A Campbell County vs. 3A Rawlins, 1:30 p.m. (at East HS)

Laramie vs. Thunder Basin, 1:30 p.m. (at South HS)

Natrona County at Cheyenne East, 3 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central, 3 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 3 p.m.

4A Laramie vs. 3A Rawlins, 4:30 p.m. (at South HS)

Cokeville Invitational

Gold Bracket = TBD (8 teams)

Silver Bracket = TBD (4 teams)

Douglas Bearcat Invitational in Douglas

Waiting for the schedule…

North Big Horn County Volleyball Tournament in Cowley

Gold Bracket = TBD (top 4 teams)

Brown Bracket = TBD (bottom 4 teams)

Riverton Invitational (at High School & Middle School) [rolling times after first matches]

4A Sheridan vs. 2A Kemmerer, 8 a.m. (RHS)

3A Powell vs. 2A Shoshoni, 8 a.m. (RMS)

2A Shoshoni vs. 4A Cody (RHS)

3A Pinedale vs. 1A Saratoga (RMS)

Sheridan at Riverton (RHS)

3A Powell vs. 2A Big Piney (RMS)

2A Shoshoni vs. 3A Pinedale (RHS)

3A Lander vs. 4A Cody (RMS)

2A Wyoming Indian vs. 1A Saratoga (RHS)

3A Lander vs. 2A Wind River (RMS)

2A Kemmerer at 4A Riverton (RHS)

2A Big Piney vs. 4A Sheridan (RMS)

3A Pinedale vs. 4A Sheridan (RHS)

3A Lander vs. 2A Wyoming Indian (RMS)

3A Powell at 4A Riverton (RHS)

Wind River vs. Big Piney (RMS)