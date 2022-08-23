Love Fly-Fishing? Check Out This Wyoming Ranch That’s For Sale

If you're a big fly-fisherman, love to hunt and have been looking for your own slice of the Wyoming heaven, your search may be over.

The Encampment River Ranch in Southern Wyoming is up for sale. The price tag is $7.2 million and from the looks of it, worth every penny.

Obviously the ranch life isn't an easy life, but if you have the passion for ranching, fishing and hunting, this 512 acre ranch is right up your alley.

The ranch has about 1 mile of the blue ribbon winning Encampment river flowing through it, the ranch is part of an area with great big game hunting and is close to some world-renowned locations like Old Baldy Club, Brush Creek Ranch and A Bar A Guest Ranch.

There are two homes on the ranch, an 1800 sq ft single level home and a 1584 sq ft two story house. Plus a 2254 sq ft storage building.

How cool would it be to own land that is surrounded by the Medicine Bow and Sierra Madre mountain ranges. Can you imagine waking up and having coffee while looking at part of multiple mountain ranges?

The ranch sits at 7100 feet and is 20 miles from Saratoga, WY

This place seems like an outdoorsman's dream. Fly-fishing, white tail & mule deer hunting, waterfowl hunting and small game. Plus with the U.S. national forest land close, you have the possibility of elk and moose hunting too.

If you're a dreamer and love to daydream about what you'd do with a place like this, take a look at some of the beautiful scenery and check out Mirr Ranch Group to see more pictures and get information.

