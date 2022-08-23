Wyoming Highway Patrol participated in National Night Out event

The Wyoming Highway Patrol participated in the National Night Out event last Friday in Green River, Wyoming, according to a recent post on their Facebook page.

The post said, "We had the rollover machine there, and about 100 people were in attendance. It was an excellent opportunity to interact with the public."

The event featured a food drive, games, face painting and "a lot of fun."

This event brings police officers and the members of the community together in a fun place and gives them--especially the children--the chance to get to know the officers and ask questions.

National Night Out was established in 1984; it began in the west suburbs of Philadelphia by a man named Matt Peskin with $15,000 from the National Crime Prevention Council’s grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA); since then funding for the event has increased steadily.

National Night Out was developed as an annual campaign that emphasizes building a partnership between the police and the community.

Camaraderie between neighbors and law enforcement in the form of block parties, cookouts, parades, contests, youth activities and seminars brings a true sense of community and more caring places to live.

"Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances," said the campaign website.

"Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October)" said the BJA in a news bulletin. "The best way to build a safer community is to know your neighbors and your surroundings. National Night Out triumphs over a culture that isolates us from each other and allows us to rediscover our own communities."

