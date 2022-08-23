Workers still cleaning up Yellowstone gas spill

Workers continue to cleanup the gas spill after a fuel truck rolled over on U.S. Highway 191 in Yellowstone National Park.

In the early morning hours of Aug.19, the tanker lost control and rolled over near mile marker 16, according to a press release from the Public Affairs Office.

An estimated 4,800 gallons of unleaded fuel spilled as a result.



'While the wetland feeds into nearby Grayling Creek, there had been no reports of gasoline reaching the creek," according to the Associated Press.

"Crews were working Monday to clean up fuel, pump contaminated water and excavate contaminated soil in and around the wetland, said Katherine Jenkins, a spokesperson for the EPA."

"Park law enforcement cited the truck driver for failure to maintain control", said park spokesperson Morgan Warthin."

