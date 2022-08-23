New “Women of Wyoming” Mural Coming To Downtown Casper

Casper is currently home to 10 murals, and thanks to the Casper Mural Project, it will soon be 11.

In a Facebook post, they announced that they have picked not only the theme for our newest mural but the artist as well.

The mural's location will be on Downtown Center street, right next to our popular Western Wear clothing store, The Cadilac Cowgirl.

The theme is "Women of Wyoming," and the artist Koda Witsken has collaborated with the Eastern Shoshone Cultural Center to create her artistic interpretation of the theme.

John Griffith, Curb Appeal Painting, Paint Services, and Ramkota worked together to prime the wall so that it would be prepared for Witsken. As of now, the estimated completion is August 30.

In a statement released by The Casper Mural Project, Witsken said

This project is beyond powerful because we are infusing meaning and intent in every step of the planning and installation processes. The intention of the 2022 mural was to highlight the women of Wyoming, and we are doing just that. We have women photographers, models, administrators, and painters at the project's helm. I am honored to work with the Cultural Center and CMP to tell a story of modern Wyoming women!

If you'd like to contribute to this project, you can follow this link.

We will plan to share the pictures of the final mural when it is completed.

Wondering where the ten already completed murals are located?

Visit Casper has a new audio tour with information about the mural and the artist at each stop. To participate in the tour, call (307) 224-2469 and dial the number associated with your mural.

