Wyoming High School Girls Swimming Scoreboard: Oct. 13-15, 2022

This is the final week of the regular season for girls’ swimming & diving teams in Wyoming.

The conference meets are next weekend. Then, it’s the last chance qualifying meet, and the state championships are in three weeks.

It’s Week 8 in the 2022 season. Laramie has a pre-state weekend with a pre-invite on Friday and a scored invitational on Saturday. There is only one other swim meet besides the two big days in Laramie.

The schedule is subject to change.

Thursday, Oct. 13:

POWELL TRIANGULAR – Buffalo, Cody, Powell

Team scores = Powell 472, Cody 337, Buffalo 195

Cody's Tara Joyce was the only individual two-event winner in the 200 & 500 free races. Powell won 8 of the 12 events.

Friday, Oct. 14:

LARAMIE PRE-INVITE (not scored) – Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Douglas, Evanston, Green River, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Kemmerer, Lander, Laramie, Lyman, Natrona County, Newcastle, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Sublette County, Thunder Basin, Worland

Note - most divers are competing in 11 dives over 2 days, so below are the results through the first 5 dives.

Saturday, Oct. 15:

LARAMIE INVITATIONAL – Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Douglas, Evanston, Green River, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Kemmerer, Lander, Laramie, Lyman, Natrona County, Newcastle, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Sublette County, Thunder Basin, Worland