Wyoming high school girls’ swimming & diving begins its push toward the state championships with the conference meets on Friday and Saturday.

Four sites are hosting the two-day competitions.

Class 4A has its East Conference Championships in Gillette, and the West Conference Championships are in Casper.

Class 3A will feature the East Conference Championships in Buffalo, and the West Conference Championships are in Rawlins.

The diving prelims and semifinals will start all four meets, followed by the swimming prelims on Friday. All the finals will be on Saturday.

Conference Meets

4A East – in Gillette (at the Campbell County Aquatics Center)

Teams = Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Sheridan, Thunder Basin

Friday Schedule = Diving prelims (5 dives) and semifinals (3 dives) at 2 p.m.; Swim prelims approx. 4 p.m.

Saturday Schedule = Finals at 9 a.m.

4A West – in Casper (at Kelly Walsh HS)

Teams = Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona County, Rock Springs

Friday Schedule = Diving prelims (5 dives) and semifinals (3 dives) at 3 p.m.; Swim prelims approx. 5 p.m.

Saturday Schedule = Finals at 10 a.m.

3A East – in Buffalo (at Johnson County Family YMCA)

Teams = Buffalo, Cody, Douglas, Newcastle, Powell, Riverton, Worland

Friday Schedule = Diving prelims (5 dives) and semifinals (3 dives) at 3 p.m.; Swim prelims approx. 4:30 p.m.

Saturday Schedule = Finals at 10 a.m.

3A West – in Rawlins (at Rawlins HS Aquatics Center)

Teams = Evanston, Green River, Kemmerer, Lander, Lyman, Rawlins, Sublette County

Friday Schedule = Diving prelims (5 dives) and semifinals (3 dives) at 2 p.m.; Swim prelims approx. 3:30 p.m.

Saturday Schedule = Finals at 10 a.m.