Wyoming High School Girls Swimming Scoreboard: Oct. 4-8, 2022

Two weeks are left in the regular season for Wyoming High School girls’ swimming & diving.

The conference meets are only two weeks away. Then, it’s the last chance qualifying meet, and the state championships are a month away.

It’s Week 7 of the 2022 season. Buffalo and Rawlins host the big invites.

The schedule is subject to change.

Tuesday, Oct. 4:

Cheyenne Central 107 Cheyenne South 43

Central won all 12 events on their Senior night. Emily Meares, Andie Prince, and Izzy DeLay won 2 individual events each.

Green River 122 Evanston 63

Green River won 10 of the 12 events. Tavia Arnell won 2 individual events, back-to-back, the backstroke and the breaststroke races.

Sublette County 102 Lyman 62 (at Big Piney)

The Eagles won 8 of the 12 events, but Sublette's depth carried them to victory. Lyman's Eliza Roitz and Hayden Hewitt won 2 individual events each.

Thursday, Oct. 6:

EVANSTON AT ROCK SPRINGS DUAL

No team scores were provided.

RIVERTON TRIANGULAR – Lander, Rawlins, Riverton

Scores = Lander 397 Rawlins 319; Lander 421 Riverton 285; Rawlins 352 Riverton 310

Lander won 7 of the 12 events. Katy Anderson and Lara Robertson of Lander won 2 individual events each.

Kemmerer 108 Sublette County 80

The Rangers won 10 events in their home pool. Kylie Price and Amelia Despain won 2 events apiece.

Friday, Oct. 7:

BUFFALO TRIANGULAR – Buffalo, Cody, Newcastle

WAITING ON RESULTS...

GILLETTE TRIANGULAR – Campbell County, Kelly Walsh, Thunder Basin

Scores = Kelly Walsh 119 Thunder Basin 59; Campbell County 97 Kelly Walsh 86

LARAMIE QUAD – Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie

Scores = Laramie 122 South 60; Laramie 138 East 46; East 99 South 77; Central 98 Laramie 88; Central 130 South 15; Central 136 East 48

Powell 102 Sheridan 81

Saturday, Oct. 8:

BUFFALO INVITATIONAL – Buffalo, Cody, Douglas, Natrona County, Newcastle, Powell

JACKSON-LANDER SCRAMBLE

KELLY WALSH AT SHERIDAN DUAL

RAWLINS INVITATIONAL – Evanston, Green River, Kemmerer, Lyman, Rawlins, Rock Springs, Sublette County, Worland