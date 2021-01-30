Wyoming HS Boys Swimming Scoreboard: Jan. 26-30, 2021

It’s the final week of the regular season for boys’ swim teams around the state.

Next week is conference championship weekend. That means in three weeks, the state championships will be in Laramie.

Pinedale hosts two days of competition, while Rawlins and Newcastle have home invites. There’s the annual Fish Bowl in Casper on Friday, plus Buffalo, Cheyenne, and Laramie have multi-team events.

Schedules are subject to change.

Tuesday, Jan. 26:

Rock Springs 163 Riverton 109

WORLAND QUAD – Cody, Newcastle, Powell, Worland

Team Scores: Powell 355, Worland 339, Newcastle 151, Cody 140

Wednesday, Jan. 27:

Evanston 93 Rock Springs 77

Thursday, Jan. 28:

Lander 101 Riverton 68

Friday, Jan. 29:

BUFFALO INVITE – Buffalo, Cody, Douglas, Powell

Final Scores: Buffalo 109 Powell 79; Buffalo 126 Douglas 52; Buffalo 120 Cody 50

CHEYENNE CENTRAL TRI – Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Thunder Basin

Final Scores: Cheyenne Central 107 Thunder Basin 59; Cheyenne Central 116 Campbell County 39; Thunder Basin 97 Campbell County 42

Cheyenne South 90 Cheyenne East 88

LARAMIE QUAD – Green River, Laramie, Rock Springs, Sheridan

Final Scores: Laramie 128 Sheridan 55; Laramie 134 Rock Springs 46; Laramie 102 Green River 84; Sheridan 107 Rock Springs 69; Green River 110 Sheridan 75; Green River 127 Rock Springs 56

Kelly Walsh 135 Natrona County 24 - Braden Lougee sets pool records in the 50 free and 100 backstroke

RAWLINS TRI – Lander, Rawlins, Riverton

Team Scores: Rawlins 117 Riverton 65; Lander 113 Riverton 63; Lander 99 Rawlins 81

SUBLETTE COUNTY INVITE 1 – Evanston, Kemmerer, Lyman, Sublette County

Team Scores: Sublette County 321, Evanston 293, Lyman 238, Kemmerer 185

Saturday, Jan. 30:

CHEYENNE EAST TRI – Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Natrona County

Final Scores: Cheyenne East 122 Natrona County 44; Cheyenne Central 112 Natrona County 32; Cheyenne Central 107 Cheyenne East 64

CHEYENNE SOUTH QUAD – Cheyenne South, Green River, Rock Springs, Sheridan

Final Scores: Green River 108 Sheridan 76; Green River 124 Rock Springs 59; Green River 126 Cheyenne South 55; Sheridan 114 Rock Springs 61; Sheridan 101 Cheyenne South 72; Rock Springs 85 Cheyenne South 83

LARAMIE QUAD – Campbell County, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Thunder Basin

Final Scores: Laramie 135 Thunder Basin 42; Laramie 94 Kelly Walsh 92; Laramie 144 Campbell County 20; Kelly Walsh 136 Thunder Basin 43; Kelly Walsh 145 Campbell County 22; Thunder Basin 89 Campbell County 30

NEWCASTLE INVITE – Buffalo, Cody, Douglas, Newcastle

Team Scores: Newcastle 82 Douglas 67; Buffalo 100 Newcastle 57; Buffalo 98 Douglas 64

RAWLINS INVITE – Lander, Rawlins, Worland

Rawlins 105 Worland 80; Lander 111 Worland 72; Lander 104.50 Rawlins 76.50

**Jonny Kulow of Lander broke or was a part of 9 new pool records during the weekend.

GENE ANDREWS INVITATIONAL – Kemmerer, Lyman, Sublette County

Team Scores: Sublette County 352, Lyman 290, Kemmerer 197

