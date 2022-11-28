WyoPreps Spotlight: Kelly Walsh Jr. Chayse Schierkolk [VIDEO]

A swimmer that enjoyed a big year during the fall girls’ season was Kelly Walsh junior Chayse Schierkolk.

She won the two sprint freestyle races at the 4A state swim meet and had the fastest times in those races this year.

Schierkolk earned the third all-state award of her career and was named the Class 4A Athlete of the Meet at the state championships in Laramie earlier this month. She also shared the Class 4A Athlete of the Year award with Laramie’s Ashlyn Mathes.

WyoPreps visited with the junior after the state meet to discuss her victories in the 50 and 100-freestyle races, her season overall, the Athlete of the Year award, and more.

Schierkolk won the 50-free at a time of 24.14 seconds and the 100-free at a time of 52.45 seconds. She also ranked in the top 10 of four other events in Class 4A.

She is already a three-time state champ with one more year to go.