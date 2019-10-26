Wyoming High School Football First Round Playoff Pairings

The post-season is upon us. Wyoming High School football teams have concluded their regular season and gear up for the playoffs.

Here are the first-round pairings in all five classifications.

All the games will take place on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

Class 4A

(1) Thunder Basin vs. (8) Campbell County, 6 p.m.

(2) Sheridan vs. (7) Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

(3) Cheyenne Central vs. (6) Rock Springs, 7 p.m.

(4) Cheyenne East vs. (5) Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

(W1) Star Valley vs. (E4) Douglas, 3 p.m.

(E2) Riverton vs. (W3) Jackson, 6 p.m.

(W2) Cody vs. (E3) Worland, 6 p.m.

(E1) Lander vs. (W4) Powell, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

(W1) Mountain View vs. (E4) Wheatland, 1 p.m.

(E2) Burns vs. (W3) Big Piney, 7 p.m.

(W2) Lyman vs. (E3) Thermopolis, 2 p.m.

(E1) Buffalo vs. (W4) Lovell, 6 p.m.

Class 1A

(E1) Big Horn vs. (W4) Wind River, 5 p.m.

(W2) Shoshoni vs. (E3) Southeast, 5 p.m.

(E2) Upton-Sundance vs. (W3) Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

(W1) Cokeville vs. (E4) Wright, 2 p.m.

Class 1A 6-Man

(E1) H.E.M. vs. (W4) Meeteetse, 1 p.m.

(W2) Burlington vs. (E3) Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 1 p.m.

(E2) Hulett vs. (W3) Farson-Eden, 12 p.m.

(W1) Little Snake River vs. (E4) Kaycee, 2 p.m.