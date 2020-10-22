Wyoming Gun Rights Group Fights Ruling to Disclose Donors

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — An attorney for a gun rights advocacy group in Wyoming has challenged a ruling by the secretary of state to disclose the group’s donors, arguing that the ruling is an attempt to stifle political speech after the group was accused of running attack ads against Republican candidates.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that a complaint against Wyoming Gun Owners alleges the group ran the ads in the past year despite not being registered with the secretary of state’s office as required by law.

The group must now register and disclose its donors or face a $500 fine. Secretary of State Ed Buchanan said he had not yet reviewed the letter from the group.

