Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso took to the floor of the U.S. Senate on Thursday morning to argue for confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett as a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Coney Barrett is President Trump's choice to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who died recently.

Democrats have argued that the next justice should be nominated by whichever presidential candidate wins the November 3 election, pointing out that Senate Republicans refused to consider President Obama's choice for a high court vacancy under similar circumstances in 2016.

But Barrasso, in his Senate speech, argued that Coney Barrett is a highly qualified nominee who has done well in her nomination hearings and deserves Senate approval. He also accused Senate Democrats of defamation and delay tactics in an attempt to stop Coney Barrett from being approved.