Cowboys To Open the Season on Saturday at Nevada

The pandemic delayed season for the Wyoming Cowboys will kick off on Saturday night in Reno as the Pokes will take on the Nevada Wolfpack. Both teams were picked to finish 2nd in their respective divisions in the Mountain West Conference so it's an intriguing opener.

The Pokes will platoon quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Levi Williams in this game with Chambers listed as the #1 quarterback on the depth chart. UW has a big advantage at running back with Xazavian Valladay who rushed for 1265 yards last season. The Cowboy defense will once be called upon to be stout but they have lost a few key players who decided to opt-out due to the COVID-19 concerns. Last season, the Pokes defense allowed just 17 points a game.

More than a few Wyoming natives are on the Cowboy depth chart. Buffalo's Luke Glassock is the #1 placekicker and Sheridan's Dontae is #1 at the punt returner spot. Sheridan's Parker Christiansen is listed as the #1 fullback and Torrington's Logan Harris is slated to be the starting right guard on the offensive line. Frank Crum from Laramie is scheduled to start at the right tackle spot with Sheridan's Blayne Baker listed as #2 in that position.

On defense. Justis Borton of Wheatland is listed as the #2 nose tackle and Casper's Jordan Bertagnole is #2 at defensive tackle. UW is 4.5 favorites in the game that will start at 5 pm in Reno. You can hear the game on K2 Radio in Casper and KOWB in Laramie.

Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics