In Pitch for Biden, Obama Urges Voters to Cast Trump Out

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is blasting President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his culpability in national discord and his overall fitness for the job in his first in-person campaign pitch for Joe Biden, his former vice president.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Obama delivered a sweeping condemnation of Trump on Wednesday while urging Black men, progressives and other voters not to sit out the Nov. 3 election.

At a drive-in rally of about 300 cars, Obama said, “This election requires every single one of us to do our part. What we do these next 13 days will matter for decades to come."