Authorities Investigate Fatal Shooting of Black Teen by Cop

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police are investigating after a suburban Chicago police officer fatally shot a Black teenager who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled in reverse toward an officer.

Authorities haven’t identified the person killed Tuesday.

The driver, a Waukegan woman in her 20s who was wounded during the shooting, also hasn’t been identified.

She was hospitalized in serious condition.

Waukegan police say they were in a vehicle that fled a traffic stop late Tuesday. It was spotted a short time later.

While an officer approached the vehicle, it began moving in reverse. Authorities say the officer feared for his safety and opened fire