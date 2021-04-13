Wyoming Governor Signs UW Abortion Bill, Nine Others

Townsquare Media

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Monday signed a bill that prohibits the University of Wyoming and the state's seven community colleges from paying for abortions or insurance to pay for abortions.

You can read House Bill 253 here.

Get our free mobile app

The bill was primarily sponsored by Rep. Chuck Gray [R-Natrona County].

It was co-sponsored by Representative(s) Andrew, Haroldson, Laursen, Neiman, Ottman, Rodriguez-Williams, Styvar, Winter Senator(s) Biteman, Bouchard, Hutchings, McKeown, Salazar,  and Steinmetz.

Here is a complete list of the bills the governor signed into law on Monday:

Bill No.Enrolled Act #Bill Title
SF0141SEA0071Business entities-representation in detainer cases.
SF0121SEA0075State funds - investments and distributions.
HB0136HEA0081Inclusive ballot language.
HB0231HEA0083College credit retention.
HB0219HEA0084Investment funds committee-membership.
HB0244HEA0085State investment administration.
HB0253HEA0089Higher education-ban on funding for abortions.
HB0159HEA0091Liquor manufacturer regulations.
HB0254HEA0094Transportation computer system.
HB0092HEA0095Revisor's bill.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Filed Under: abortion, university of wyoming, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top