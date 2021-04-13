Wyoming Governor Signs UW Abortion Bill, Nine Others

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Monday signed a bill that prohibits the University of Wyoming and the state's seven community colleges from paying for abortions or insurance to pay for abortions.

You can read House Bill 253 here.

The bill was primarily sponsored by Rep. Chuck Gray [R-Natrona County].

It was co-sponsored by Representative(s) Andrew, Haroldson, Laursen, Neiman, Ottman, Rodriguez-Williams, Styvar, Winter Senator(s) Biteman, Bouchard, Hutchings, McKeown, Salazar, and Steinmetz.

Here is a complete list of the bills the governor signed into law on Monday:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title SF0141 SEA0071 Business entities-representation in detainer cases. SF0121 SEA0075 State funds - investments and distributions. HB0136 HEA0081 Inclusive ballot language. HB0231 HEA0083 College credit retention. HB0219 HEA0084 Investment funds committee-membership. HB0244 HEA0085 State investment administration. HB0253 HEA0089 Higher education-ban on funding for abortions. HB0159 HEA0091 Liquor manufacturer regulations. HB0254 HEA0094 Transportation computer system. HB0092 HEA0095 Revisor's bill.