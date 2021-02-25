Wyoming Governor Eases Health Orders in ‘Return to A New Normal’

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Thursday announced that the state will eliminate or reduce some health orders, but a statewide mask mandate will remain in place.

The new orders, which take effect on March 1 will allow buffets and self-service stations in restaurants.

Additionally, gatherings without required distancing between groups will increase from 25 to 50 people. Additionally, more people will be allowed to sit together at indoor events, up from 8 to 10.

Also under new orders, some restrictions at barbershops and salons have been lifted, but customers and staff are still required to wear face coverings.

Indoor events of up to 1,000 people will be permitted in Wyoming as long as attendees adhere to social distancing and face-covering protocols. Some sporting events and performance art events will also see restrictions eased.

According to Thursday's announcement, more than 16% of the state's residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. All 23 Wyoming counties are in the phase of vaccine distribution that includes adults 65 and older, frontline essential workers and those with medical conditions putting them at higher risk of COVID-19 complications.

“The efforts made so far have allowed us to maximize attendance safely at larger events like the state high school wrestling championships this weekend and the state high school basketball tournament that was canceled last year,” Gordon said in a news release. “If we continue on our current trajectory, I expect us to be able to continue to remove orders as we safely return to a new normal.”

The next update to health orders is expected to come March 15.