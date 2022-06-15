Fauci Tests Positive for Virus, Has Mild COVID-19 Symptoms

Fauci Tests Positive for Virus, Has Mild COVID-19 Symptoms

Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Get our free mobile app

The 81-year-old Fauci is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

He is experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms.

That's all according to a statement from the National Institutes of Health on Wednesday.

Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials.

He tested positive using a rapid antigen test. He will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Filed Under: Anthony Fauci, ap news, Associated Press, Coronavirus - The Latest News, COVID-19, dr. fauci, pandemic, president biden, white house
Categories: Associated Press, News
Back To Top