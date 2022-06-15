Fauci Tests Positive for Virus, Has Mild COVID-19 Symptoms
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 81-year-old Fauci is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.
He is experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms.
That's all according to a statement from the National Institutes of Health on Wednesday.
Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials.
He tested positive using a rapid antigen test. He will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative.
