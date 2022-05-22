Biden Says Monkeypox Cases Something to ‘Be Concerned About’
PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden says cases of monkeypox are "something that everybody should be concerned about."
Get our free mobile app
The president made his first public comments on the disease after being asked about it during his visit to South Korea.
He said there's work underway to identify an effective vaccine.
And he added that if the disease were to spread "it would be consequential."
The disease is rarely identified outside of Africa, but there have been a number of recent cases in Europe and at least two in the United States.
Most people recover from monkeypox without hospitalization, but it can be fatal.
Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?
Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.