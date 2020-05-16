Wyoming GOP Members Plan to Contest State Leadership Vote

CASPER, Wyo. (Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune) — Some Wyoming Republican Party members plan to file a complaint after the state GOP upheld a contested vote for top party positions.

The dispute stems from a portion of the party’s state convention that was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Polling last weekend gave the state GOP committeeman and committeewoman positions to two candidates favored by the right wing of the state GOP.

Opponents of the vote say fewer than two-thirds of eligible delegates voted and the outcome is illegitimate.

Natrona County Republican Party Chairman Joe McGinley tells the Casper Star-Tribune he plans to bring a complaint to the secretary of state.