Average Gas In Wyoming Now Just Over Three Dollars

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 6.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 19.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.652 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.48/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.29/g, a difference of $2.81/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08/g today.

The national average is down 11.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 9.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Gas prices have seen a notable weekly drop in most states as seasonal factors ramp up their impact—namely the switch to cheaper winter gasoline and falling gasoline demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Price cycling markets led the way with significant declines in Ohio, Florida, and Michigan, while Indiana experienced a price cycle that resulted in the largest weekly increase of any state last week. For now, seasonal factors will remain the primary driver of relief at the pump, though we continue to monitor the tropics for any potential disruptions to seasonal trends.”

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

September 29, 2024: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

September 29, 2023: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

September 29, 2022: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)

September 29, 2021: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 29, 2020: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 29, 2019: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

September 29, 2018: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

September 29, 2017: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

September 29, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 29, 2015: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.94/g, down 11.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.06/g.

Ogden- $3.30/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.30/g.

Billings- $3.08/g, down 6.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.14/g.

