Wyoming Gas Prices Drop a Penny per Gallon, Cheapest Station Revealed

Average gas prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.67/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 3.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 69.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.27/g yesterday (in Natrona County at the Exxon on Yellowstone Hwy) while the most expensive was $3.30/g, a difference of 99.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.31/g while the highest was $3.30/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g today.

The national average price of diesel has risen 6.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.

"We've seen the national average price of gasoline inching higher now for three straight weeks, but I'm afraid the worst is yet to come. With several major refinery issues persisting across various regions, the eventual transition to summer gasoline is likely to continue to put upward pressure on prices, with larger weekly increases likely coming in March and April," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While I feel optimistic that the rise in prices will be merely average, the fact that we've already seen a few high level refinery problems doesn't bode well for the spring squeeze, and is a reminder to motorists that without the critical role that refineries play, we could see a bumpy transition to EPA-mandated summer gasoline."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

February 12, 2023: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

February 12, 2022: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

February 12, 2021: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

February 12, 2020: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

February 12, 2019: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 12, 2018: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

February 12, 2017: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 12, 2016: $1.66/g (U.S. Average: $1.70/g)

February 12, 2015: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

February 12, 2014: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.64/g, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.69/g.

Ogden- $2.78/g, up 6.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.72/g.

Billings- $2.94/g, up 7.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.87/g.

