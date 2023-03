Wyoming Gas Prices Drop a Nickel, the Average Stands at $3.26 a Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 14.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 80.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.19 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.95/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.95/g, a difference of 100.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.95/g while the highest was $3.95/g, a difference of 100.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today. The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina. While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While Colorado's refinery issues are largely moving into the rearview mirror, challenges making the transition to summer gasoline in Arizona are leading to tight supply and accelerating prices. Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season. You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

March 27, 2022: $4.07/g (U.S. Average: $4.23/g)

March 27, 2021: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

March 27, 2020: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

March 27, 2019: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

March 27, 2018: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

March 27, 2017: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

March 27, 2016: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

March 27, 2015: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 27, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

March 27, 2013: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.79/g, down 15.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.95/g.

Ogden- $3.74/g, down 4.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.79/g.

Billings- $3.17/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.19/g.

