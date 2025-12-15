Wyoming Drivers See Gas Prices Fall For Third Straight Week
Wyoming gas prices slide again as drivers see relief at the pump
Wyoming drivers are paying less at the pump for a third straight week, with average gasoline prices across the state falling 6.5 cents to $2.56 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.
That’s nearly 30 cents less than a month ago and about 30 cents cheaper than this time last year, giving motorists welcome relief as winter travel continues.
Prices still vary widely around the state. GasBuddy reported the lowest price in Wyoming at $2.12 a gallon, while the highest reached $3.39 — a difference of $1.27 depending on where drivers fill up.
Nationally, gas prices are also trending lower. The U.S. average fell 4.5 cents in the past week to $2.85 a gallon, down 22 cents from a month ago and 12.6 cents from a year ago. Diesel prices nationwide dropped 5.3 cents to $3.62 a gallon.
“For the third straight week, the national average price of gasoline has fallen, once again setting a new multi-year low,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. He said prices are at their lowest level since March 2021 and are saving drivers hundreds of millions of dollars each week compared with last year.
De Haan said the downward trend could continue into late 2025 as refineries ramp up production after maintenance and crude oil prices remain under pressure from increased global supply.
Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:
December 15, 2024: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.98/g)
December 15, 2023: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)
December 15, 2022: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)
December 15, 2021: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)
December 15, 2020: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
December 15, 2019: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)
December 15, 2018: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
December 15, 2017: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)
December 15, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)
December 15, 2015: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Fort Collins- $2.37/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.38/g.
Ogden- $2.69/g, down 15.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.84/g.
Billings- $2.86/g, down 9.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.96/g.
