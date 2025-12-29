Gas prices in Wyoming ticked up slightly over the past week, but they’re still much cheaper than they were earlier this year. The average price for regular gasoline rose by just under a penny, now sitting at about $2.46 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 500 stations statewide.

Even with that small increase, drivers are paying significantly less than before. Prices are down about 23 cents from a month ago and nearly 39 cents cheaper than this time last year.

Across Wyoming, prices at the pump vary widely. The cheapest station reported was selling gas for $1.95 per gallon, while the most expensive came in at $3.39 — a spread of $1.44 depending on where you fill up.

Nationally, gas prices continue to slide. The U.S. average fell four cents over the past week to $2.75 per gallon. That’s down about 23 cents from a month ago and roughly 22 cents lower than a year ago. Diesel prices are also easing, dropping more than five cents over the week to an average of $3.52 per gallon.

Looking back, Wyoming gas prices remain lower than many recent years. On this date five years ago, the state average was $2.18 per gallon. Prices climbed above $3 in 2021 before easing again in the years since.

Nearby areas are also seeing modest declines. Fort Collins is averaging $2.27 per gallon, Ogden is at $2.51, and Billings comes in higher at $2.80 — all down from last week.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, says the downward trend could stick around a bit longer. He notes that oil prices remain relatively low and refineries are producing at high levels for this time of year, helping boost gasoline supplies. As a result, most states continue to see falling prices, with some stations even dropping below $2 per gallon. De Haan expects prices to bottom out sometime in January or February.

GasBuddy, which tracks fuel prices at more than 150,000 stations nationwide, compiles its data from millions of weekly price reports submitted by drivers, stations, and other sources.

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back five years:

December 29, 2024: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.98/g)

December 29, 2023: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.11/g)

December 29, 2022: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

December 29, 2021: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

December 29, 2020: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.27/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.30/g.

Ogden- $2.51/g, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.57/g.

Billings- $2.80/g, down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.86/g.

