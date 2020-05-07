Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced Thursday that Game & Fish will begin selling temporary non-resident licenses May 9.

Gordon also announced that state officials will let a quarantine for people entering Wyoming expire on Friday.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, state officials ordered that people entering Wyoming for non-work related reasons self-quarantine for 14 days. Officials also suspended selling temporary fishing licenses to out-of-state residents.

The spring turkey season will also be extended.

The governor said he hopes people who travel out-of-state do so judiciously and avoid areas hit hard by the coronavirus.