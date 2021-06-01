Wyoming Food for Thought Project Offering Free Community BBQ to Commemorate ‘Juneteenth’

The Wyoming Food for Thought Project is holding a free community BBQ on Saturday, June 19 to commemorate 'Juneteenth.'

On June 19, 1865, Union Army General Gordon Granger announced the General Order No. 3, which proclaimed freedom from slavery in Texas.

'Juneteenth,' as it came to be called, is a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of those who were previously enslaved in the United States. The events that happened on June 19 came about two-and-a-half years after Abraham Lincoln delivered the Emancipation Proclamation, which outlawed slavery. The new law was enforced by the arrival and advancement of Union troops. Because Texas was more remote than other states, it took those two-and-a-half years to actually enforce the new law. But on June 19, everything changed.

Now, Juneteenth is celebrated. It's widely-recognized as 'Freedom Day,' 'Jubilee Day,' 'Liberation Day,' or 'Emancipation Day.' Typically, Juneteenth is celebrated with food festivals, cookouts, or BBQ's.

That's where Wyoming Food for Thought Comes in.

On Saturday, June 19 join Wyoming Food for Thought from 4:00pm-6:00pm for a community picnic and 'free store share.'

"We will be sharing the love with food by Chef Maggie and sharing all things from the Free Store," a release stated. "Bring your friends - enjoy free food and take a look at the Free Store - you might find just something you need!"

Juneteenth is a perfect example of what the Wyoming Food for Thought Project is hoping to accomplish in the community. They want to provide food, as well as food for thought, to Natrona County, while also sharing its resources with those who need it. In short, they're 'Changing the system for good.'

The release stated that, "While that day certainly did not immediately end slavery—and Black people in the U.S. have continued to face explicit and subtle racism, structures, and legislation that create inequality in many areas of our daily lives—June 19th is a celebration of freedom.

We hope to see YOU on the 19th!"

The Wyoming Food for Thought Community Picnic happens Saturday, June 19 from 4:00pm-6:00pm. It's located at 140 East K Street.