Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five Men For Drug, Other Crimes

Federal judges in Wyoming recently sentenced five men for immigration and drug-related crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jose Alejandro Rojas-Martinez, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on Aug. 24 for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. Johnson sentenced Rojas-Martinez to 10 months incarceration followed by two years of supervised probation after his release from prison, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment, remitted upon deportation.

Ray Lavon Robinson, 26, of Casper was sentenced by Johnson on on Aug. 30 for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence. Johnson sentenced Robinson to three years nine months incarceration followed by three years of supervised probation after his release from prison, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment.

Joshua Taylor, 53, of Gillette was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal on Sept. 13 for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams -- 18 ounces -- or more of methamphetamine. Freudenthal sentenced Taylor to 24 years four months incarceration followed by five years of supervised probation after his release from prison. She also ordered him to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment.

Karl Dennis Vongettrost, 29, of Wheatland was sentenced by Freudenthal on Sept. 13 for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Freudenthal sentenced Vongettrost to 10 years imprisonment followed by five years of supervised probation after his release from prison. She also ordered him to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment.

Kevin Ohlberg, 35, of Cheyenne was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl on Sept. 13 for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Skavdahl sentenced Ohlberg to five years imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised probation after his release from prison. Skavdahl also ordered him to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment.

Chad Hansen Wild Horse Photography