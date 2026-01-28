Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray has added his voice to a growing national debate over the legal status of former Mesa County, Colorado Clerk Tina Peters, writing to Colorado officials to press for her release after a dispute over a presidential pardon.

The exchange comes as state and national leaders spar over the limits of executive clemency and the rule of law.

Peters, a former Republican county clerk, is serving a nine‑year sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections after a 2024 conviction on multiple state charges tied to a 2021 election system breach. A Mesa County jury found her guilty of felony and misdemeanor offenses including attempted influence of a public servant and conspiracy related to unauthorized access to voting equipment. She was sentenced in October 2024.

In December 2025, President Donald Trump publicly announced he had granted Peters a “full and unconditional pardon.” However, Colorado Governor Jared Polis and other state leaders have said Trump’s pardon has no legal effect on Peters’ state sentence.

Gray, who has aligned politically with Trump on several issues, urged state authorities to honor the pardon and release Peters, arguing the case raises questions about justice and fairness. The letter from Gray follows similar appeals from Peters’ attorneys and supporters.

Peters’ legal team has also asked a Colorado appeals court to recognize the pardon and release her from custody. Her lawyers contend that the pardon should apply, a legal argument that remains untested and is opposed by Colorado prosecutors and the governor’s office.

Peters’ situation has drawn strong reactions across the political spectrum. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and other election officials have warned that freeing someone convicted of compromising election security could undermine confidence in the integrity of elections and put election workers at greater risk. Some Colorado officials have also urged Polis not to commute her sentence or transfer her to federal custody.

A Colorado appeals court recently heard arguments that cited concerns about the severity of her sentence, though it has not yet ruled on whether any relief is appropriate.

Gray’s involvement in the dispute comes as he prepares for a broader political campaign in Wyoming. The secretary of state announced plans to seek the state’s lone U.S. House seat in 2026, positioning himself on issues such as election integrity and aligning with Trump‑style conservative priorities.

The Peters episode underscores continuing tensions over presidential pardon powers, state sovereignty in criminal justice, and polarized views on election administration — issues likely to echo in upcoming political campaigns and court battles alike.

