Pileup on I-80 in Wyoming Sends 5 to Hospital

Five people were taken to the hospital Monday night following a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 80, Unita County Fire and Ambulance says.

According to a Facebook post, the pileup happened at mile marker 5 in Evanston.

"5 Semi Trucks and 1 Passenger Vehicle were involved," the post reads.

Icy road conditions and speed are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there have been five fatal crashes on I-80 so far this year, including one in Unita County in which two Missouri truckers were buried alive after their rig rolled off the interstate just west of Lyman.