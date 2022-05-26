Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release that, coordinated by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, law enforcement agencies in the state have donated used equipment to help people in Ukraine.

Get our free mobile app

According to the release, the donation included over 200 interior and exterior ballistic vests, panels that can be used to assemble 80 more vests, rifle plates for the vests, helmets, boots, and six pallets of medical-grade wipes.

According to the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, the donations were given to a group called Ukrainian American House, a non-profit based out of California which will facilitate the donations that Wyoming provided on Thursday.

Gordon said:

"I want to thank law enforcement in Wyoming for stepping up and providing this needed equipment for the Ukrainian people."

Donations came from across the state, including Sheriff’s Offices in Albany, Carbon, Converse, and Sublette County; police departments in Glenrock, Powell, Rock Springs, Sheridan, and Torrington; the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation; Wyoming Highway Patrol; and the Wyoming Livestock Board.

Wyoming isn't the only state to donate equipment, as the California National Guard has also shipped 50-bed field medical stations and protective equipment to Ukraine at the beginning of May.

Since the war began in February, the United States has donated a large amount of military equipment to Ukraine, which so far totals around $24 billion, which includes the recent $40 billion aid package that Congress approved on May 19.

That package also included things like $9 billion to replenish U.S. weapon stockpiles, $3.9 for European Command Operations, $13.9 billion to the State Department for various refugee and diplomatic programs, and $4.3 billion to the U.S. Agency for International Development.